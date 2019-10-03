Office Manager Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Helix are a fast-growing regional construction company based in Newbury, West Berkshire that provide professional residential and commercial contracting services to both private and public sector clients. We’re looking to expand our executive team with the appointment of a full-time Office Manager, based at our Newbury head office. The successful candidate will be responsible for and have experience in a range of responsibilities including administrative, clerical, financial and managerial tasks.

Should you be interested in applying for this fantastic new opportunity please email your CV to enquiry@helix.limited


Helix Group Oxford House, 12-20 Oxford Street, Newbury Rg14 1JB – Tel 01635 881377
www.helix.limited

