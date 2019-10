Are you a talented Chef?

We are looking for a full-time Chef who can work in a small team, is motivated and focused on seasonal and delicious food.

This is a great opportunity to be part of a creative and passionate team!

We are recruiting in our Hungerford and Theale Kitchen.

~ No split shifts ~

Apply with your CV and covering letter to:

englefieldcafe@cobbsfarmshops.co.uk

www.cobbsfarmshops.co.uk