Trainee Bookings Coordinator and Freelance Audio Typists required

Trainee Bookings Coordinator
Newbury • c.£16k (rising with experience) • Full or part-time
An enthusiastic team player is required to join our busy Interpreting department, responding to client requests for translators in every language.
Using your well-rounded communication skills, you’ll quickly build rapport with our interpreters and clients, responding to changing deadlines and managing your own workload.


Freelance Audio Typists
We need a fast, accurate typists in our secure transcription department.
The work is varied, interesting and confidential. Enhanced DBS required.


To find out more, visit www.prestigenetwork.com/careers

