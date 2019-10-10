Trainee Bookings Coordinator and Freelance Audio Typists required

Stunning Homes in the Heart of Hungerford
Thu, 10 Oct 2019
Trainee Bookings Coordinator
Newbury • c.£16k (rising with experience) • Full or part-time
An enthusiastic team player is required to join our busy Interpreting department, responding to client requests for translators in every language.
Using your well-rounded communication skills, you’ll quickly build rapport with our interpreters and clients, responding to changing deadlines and managing your own workload.
Freelance Audio Typists
We need a fast, accurate typists in our secure transcription department.
The work is varied, interesting and confidential. Enhanced DBS required.
To find out more, visit www.prestigenetwork.com/careers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News