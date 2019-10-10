Accountant & Assistant Accountant

Resources

Finance & Property

37 hours per week - Permanent

Accountant (Ref: V3816): £22911 to £32029 per annum (Grade G-H)

Assistant Accountant (Ref: V3809): £18795 to £24799 per annum (Grade D-F)

These roles provide challenging opportunities for ambitious, self-motivated individuals who can demonstrate an aptitude for working on their own initiative, within a team, under pressure and to strict deadlines.

Dependent on the role, responsibilities will include maintenance and governance of the financial system, transactional processing, analysing data and financial reconciliation and supporting the Senior Accountant and Finance Manager in the production of annual financial statements, Whole Government Accounts and completion of statutory returns.



Applicants for the Accountant role should be at least part qualified ideally with a recognised chartered accountancy body or as a minimum undertaking AAT Level 4, with a minimum of 3 years’ experience within financial reporting. The Assistant Accountant role requires a minimum of 5 GCSEs including Maths and English, with strong Excel skills.



West Berkshire Council offer excellent employment benefits such as flexible working, access to a wide range of relevant training, local government pension scheme, family friendly policies, a range of local discounts and much more. You will also be entitled to a generous annual leave entitlement of 27 days per annum rising to a maximum of 33 days, depending on how long you’ve worked for us and the grade of your role.

For an informal discussion, please contact Lesley Flannigan, Finance Manager, on 01635 519339

or Karen Coffin, Senior Accountant, on 01635 519602.

Interviews will take place during week commencing 11 November 2019



To view the job description or apply for either role, please visit www.westberks.gov.uk/jobsandcareers



Closing date: 23/10/2019



The Council supports Equal Opportunity of employment, and positively encourages applications from people in under represented groups such as people with disabilities or from a minority ethnic group.