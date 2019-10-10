Pastoral Assistant Required - evenings

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Pastoral Assistant - evenings
Term time only

We are a girls’ boarding school looking for enthusiastic and caring pastoral assistants to join our Bank Staff. You will be helping out in the Boarding houses in the evenings, initially as Bank Staff, with the possibility of permanent evenings.
You will need to be able to relate well to young people and have energy and enthusiasm. Some organisation and housekeeping type tasks will also be required. You must be flexible with hours/evenings, including Friday evenings. Excellent rate of pay.

For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.


To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net (Jobs) where further details about this role and the School can be found.
Closing date: Noon on Thursday 24 October 2019


We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

