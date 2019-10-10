Wonderland Halloween

1st November 2019

6pm - 8pm

Age: 0-14 years

Price: £10 per child

Telephone 01635 800216

or pop into the centre

Our halloween party is one of the highlights of the year here at wonderland!

we dim the lights and transform the centre into something spookily spectacular.

come enjoy the halloween magic and entertainment.

There will be a professional dj/childrens entertainer.

£10 - child ticket will include:

• 1 Adults entrance • Childs meal & drink • All entertainment • Halloween gift

participate in fancy dress competition for which there is a prize for the best dressed. Categories will be adults, toddlers under 4, juniors 4-8, 9-14 year olds. wonderland will be closed to general public and admission is by ticket only.

Wonderland, Northway House, York Rd, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 7NF

info@wonderland newbury.co.uk

Quote “WonderlandHalloween” to get your tickets for only £8.99 each