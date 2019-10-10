Site Manager Required

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to PAULA PAGE (nee Tuckwell)
Thu, 10 Oct 2019
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have the following vacancy: To start as soon as possible
• Site Manager – permanent, full-time (37 hours pw)
For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Closing date: Sunday 20 October 2019
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
