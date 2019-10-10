PURCHASE LEDGER/ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Newbury’s largest independent contractor is seeking a part-time

PURCHASE LEDGER/ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

to work in our Accounts Department

The ideal Candidate must have some accounts/administration experience and be computer literate and competent with Word & Excel. The primary function of your role will be to assist with processing purchase ledger invoices and associated tasks, together with other accounts administration duties.

This role is 15 hours per week, covering three days, Monday to Friday.

If you are looking to join an innovative forward thinking Company and have the relevant experience, please forward your application with CV by post or email by Wednesday 23rd October to Victoria Foley at:-

Feltham Construction Ltd

Feltham House, 42 London Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 1LA

e-mail: victoria.foley@felthamconstruction.co.uk



we are an equal opportunities employer