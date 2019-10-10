PURCHASE LEDGER/ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT REQUIRED

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to PAULA PAGE (nee Tuckwell)
Thu, 10 Oct 2019
Newbury’s largest independent contractor is seeking a part-time
PURCHASE LEDGER/ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT
to work in our Accounts Department
The ideal Candidate must have some accounts/administration experience and be computer literate and competent with Word & Excel. The primary function of your role will be to assist with processing purchase ledger invoices and associated tasks, together with other accounts administration duties.
This role is 15 hours per week, covering three days, Monday to Friday.
If you are looking to join an innovative forward thinking Company and have the relevant experience, please forward your application with CV by post or email by Wednesday 23rd October to Victoria Foley at:-
Feltham Construction Ltd
Feltham House, 42 London Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 1LA
e-mail: victoria.foley@felthamconstruction.co.uk
we are an equal opportunities employer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News