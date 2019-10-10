Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

PURCHASE LEDGER/ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

PURCHASE LEDGER/ACCCOUNTS ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Newbury’s largest independent contractor is seeking a part-time

PURCHASE LEDGER/ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT
to work in our Accounts Department

The ideal Candidate must have some accounts/administration experience and be computer literate and competent with Word & Excel. The primary function of your role will be to assist with processing purchase ledger invoices and associated tasks, together with other accounts administration duties.

This role is 15 hours per week, covering three days, Monday to Friday.

If you are looking to join an innovative forward thinking Company and have the relevant experience, please forward your application with CV by post or email by Wednesday 23rd October to Victoria Foley at:-

Feltham Construction Ltd
Feltham House, 42 London Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 1LA
e-mail: victoria.foley@felthamconstruction.co.uk


we are an equal opportunities employer

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers

Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers

Lorry driver 'had no time to react' before hitting school minibus, inquest told

Prior's Court inquest

Man left with broken eye socket following petrol station assault

Man left with broken eye socket following petrol station assault

Teenagers arrested after serious collision leaves man injured

Teenagers arrested in connection with serious collision

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33