CENTRE MANAGER and YOUTH SUPPORT WORKER

Hungerford Youth and Community Centre Charity is growing!

We are a small charity running a vibrant youth centre in Hungerford and these are exciting times: we’re expanding the youth services aspect of our activities; we require two new team members:


CENTRE MANAGER (fundraising and managing the building and services) 15.5 hours/week - term time option available – start date November 2019


YOUTH SUPPORT WORKER (running of open youth sessions at the Centre): 27 hours/week – start date January 2020 – Degree in Youth Work desirable


For full details and to apply, please e-mail
clerk@hungerfordyc.org.uk

