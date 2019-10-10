CENTRE MANAGER and YOUTH SUPPORT WORKER

Hungerford Youth and Community Centre Charity is growing!

We are a small charity running a vibrant youth centre in Hungerford and these are exciting times: we’re expanding the youth services aspect of our activities; we require two new team members:



CENTRE MANAGER (fundraising and managing the building and services) 15.5 hours/week - term time option available – start date November 2019



YOUTH SUPPORT WORKER (running of open youth sessions at the Centre): 27 hours/week – start date January 2020 – Degree in Youth Work desirable



For full details and to apply, please e-mail

clerk@hungerfordyc.org.uk