Catering Assistants required

Catering Assistants
Full-time (£18,720 per annum) and Part-time (£9 per hour)


Hard-working, reliable staff are required to join an established team in a busy and thriving Girls’ Independent Boarding School.
You will assist with all catering tasks within the department, including
front-of-house duties.
Uniform provided, free meals on duty, generous contributory pension scheme and good working conditions.
For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.
To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net where further details about this role and the School can be found.


Closing date: Noon on Thursday 31 October 2019.


We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)
Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ

