Admissions Administrator Required

Admissions Administrator
£11,492 | Part-time (20 hours)

As one of the leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools in the country we pride ourselves on offering a supportive and caring environment for our girls.
We are looking for an experienced administrator to join our busy and dedicated admissions team here at Downe House.
Working hours can be flexible, although afternoons would be preferred.


For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.
To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net where further details about this role and
the School can be found.


Closing date: Thursday 31 October 2019


We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)
Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ

