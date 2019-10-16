Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Customer Service Coordinator and Freelance Audio Typists required

Customer Service Coordinator


Newbury • c.£16k (rising with experience) • Full or part-time
An enthusiastic team player is required to join our busy Interpreting department, responding to client requests for translators in every language.
Using your well-rounded communication skills, you’ll quickly build rapport with our interpreters and clients, responding to changing deadlines and managing your own workload.


Freelance Audio Typists


We need fast, accurate typists in our secure transcription department. The work is varied, interesting and confidential. Enhanced DBS required.


To find out more, visit
www.prestigenetwork.com/careers

