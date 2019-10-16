Chieveley Pre-School is recruiting a Deputy Manager
Wed, 16 Oct 2019
Would you like to work for an Outstanding Pre-School?
Chieveley Pre-School is recruiting a Deputy Manager
Term time – Monday – Thursday 8.15am – 3.00pm
Requirements:
• Level 3 NVQ in childcare
• Knowledge of OFSTED
• 1 years experience in an Early Years Environment
• To provide safe, high quality education and care for Pre-School children
For future information please contact:
chieveleypreschoolchair@gmail.com
Closing date: 01/11/19
This post is subject to an enhanced DBS and qualifications check. Chieveley Pre-School is responsible for safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children in Pre-School while ensuring they are protected from harm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News