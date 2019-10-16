Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Chieveley Pre-School is recruiting a Deputy Manager

Would you like to work for an Outstanding Pre-School?


Term time – Monday – Thursday 8.15am – 3.00pm
Requirements:
• Level 3 NVQ in childcare
• Knowledge of OFSTED
• 1 years experience in an Early Years Environment
• To provide safe, high quality education and care for Pre-School children
For future information please contact:
chieveleypreschoolchair@gmail.com


Closing date: 01/11/19

This post is subject to an enhanced DBS and qualifications check. Chieveley Pre-School is responsible for safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children in Pre-School while ensuring they are protected from harm.

