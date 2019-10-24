Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Train to Teach - Career Information Evening
Wednesday 6th November 2019

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Train to Teach - Career Information EveningWednesday 6th November 2019

Train to Teach
Career Information Evening
Wednesday 6th November 2019
Whose story will you inspire?

Where?
The Downs School
RG20 6AD

When?
6:00pm—8:00pm
Talk at 6:30pm
Refreshments provided

Book a place?
Booking through our
website is preferred but not essential
Email
itt@downlandalliance.org.uk


www.downlandalliance.org.uk


Telephone: 01635 270096
Get into Teaching


We have vacancies on our teacher training programmes (QTS and PGCE) for anyone interested in training to teach from September 2020.
Secondary trainees are based at The Downs, St. Bartholomew’s, Park House or Kennet School.
Primary trainees are based at one of our school direct partnership primary schools in Newbury and surrounding areas in West Berkshire.
So whether you are a teaching assistant, a career changer or you graduate in the summer of 2020 why not come along to our Train to Teach Career Information Evening to find out more!
“Every Lesson Shapes a Life”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Turnpike Road blocked after car overturned

Turnpike Road blocked after overturned car

17-month ban for Thatcham drink-driver

17-month ban for Thatcham drink-driver

Delays continue after incident on railway this morning

Delays continue after incident on railway this morning

Update: Four knives found and two arrested as searches continue

Picture of Michaelmas Fair is this week's My Newbury photo

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33