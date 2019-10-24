Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Trainee Estimator required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Trainee Estimator required

Lloyd Davenport Ltd

THE DRYLINING AND PLASTERING COMPANY
20 Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 5SJ
Tel: 01635 529191

Trainee Estimator


Lloyd Davenport is a successful drylining and plastering company based in Newbury. We are currently looking for a full-time Trainee Estimator to join our busy Estimating Department. (No experience required)
The ideal candidate should be confident working with Microsoft Word and Excel, have good mathematical knowledge, be highly motivated and be able to act on their own initiative.
Your main tasks will include the measuring and calculation costs for the plastering and drylining works for some of the UK’s largest house builders.


If you would like to find out more please call Charlie on 01635 529191 or email your CV to charlie@ld.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Turnpike Road blocked after car overturned

Turnpike Road blocked after overturned car

17-month ban for Thatcham drink-driver

17-month ban for Thatcham drink-driver

Delays continue after incident on railway this morning

Delays continue after incident on railway this morning

Update: Four knives found and two arrested as searches continue

Picture of Michaelmas Fair is this week's My Newbury photo

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33