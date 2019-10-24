Trainee Estimator required

Lloyd Davenport Ltd

THE DRYLINING AND PLASTERING COMPANY

20 Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 5SJ

Tel: 01635 529191

Trainee Estimator



Lloyd Davenport is a successful drylining and plastering company based in Newbury. We are currently looking for a full-time Trainee Estimator to join our busy Estimating Department. (No experience required)

The ideal candidate should be confident working with Microsoft Word and Excel, have good mathematical knowledge, be highly motivated and be able to act on their own initiative.

Your main tasks will include the measuring and calculation costs for the plastering and drylining works for some of the UK’s largest house builders.



If you would like to find out more please call Charlie on 01635 529191 or email your CV to charlie@ld.co.uk