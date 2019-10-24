Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Thu, 24 Oct 2019
Production Last Name
Production@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
NEWBURY BASED REMOVAL COMPANY REQUIRES
ADHOC DRIVER/PORTER
Must hold licence and ability to drive 7.5T vehicle.
Please email tony onmgpremovals@outlook.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
ADHOC DRIVER/PORTER REQUIRED
Typist/Administrator Required
Trainee Estimator required
Train to Teach - Career Information EveningWednesday 6th November 2019
Missing dog - Cleo
housekeeping couple required
Turnpike Road blocked after car overturned
17-month ban for Thatcham drink-driver
Delays continue after incident on railway this morning
Update: Four knives found and two arrested as searches continue
Councillor arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest
Two crashes on A339 in rush-hour
White Hart Inn to close months after reopening
Councillors told Brexit will have disproportionate impact on lowest incomes
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News