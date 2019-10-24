Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fun for all the family at The Chequers Hotel

There’s fun for all the family at The Chequers Hotel from the 25th to the 31st of October, as The Spooky Secret Garden will be open to you and your little monsters!

 

Filled with spooky lights and creatures, there's a fun Halloween World to discover, and of course there are lots of treats to find - so make sure you bring your buckets!

 

Entry and treats are free, and refreshments are purchasable at the bar for adults.

 

You can find more information below:

www.facebook.com/events/1004593119884150

