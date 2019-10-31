Housekeeping Assistant Required

Housekeeping Assistant

£8.21 after 8am, £12.32 before 8am | Full-time

Flexible, hard-working, reliable Housekeeping Assistants required to join an established team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. Candidates should be self-motivated and able to work unsupervised to the highest standards either on their own or as part of a team.

Working hours are full-time, Monday to Friday with occasional Saturdays as the business requires.

Benefits include contributory Stakeholder Pension Scheme, uniform, training, meals on duty, 25 days’ holiday plus all bank holidays and a week off at Christmas.



For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.

To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net where further details about this role and the School can be found.

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 14 November 2019

Interview date: TBA



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ