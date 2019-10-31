Mary Hare Secondary School is Recruiting!
Thu, 31 Oct 2019
Full time Receptionist/Secretary
required at our Goring office.
As the Receptionist and Secretary, you will be the first point of contact for visitors and clients, therefore you must be of smart appearance, with excellent communication skills. Training will be given.
If you are interested in this role, please email your CV with covering letter and expected salary to Jon Charles at jon@richardwilsonlong.co.uk
