Marketing Officer required

Marketing Officer required

We are looking for a creative and enthusiastic
Marketing Officer


to join our team. Working closely with the Marketing Manager to create and implement effective marketing campaigns, your love of theatre, proven arts marketing skills and ability to prioritise a range of tasks to meet deadlines will ensure that we continue to attract a growing and loyal audience.

Find out more at www.watermill.org.uk/work_for_us

or Tel: 01635 45834 Email: admin@watermill.org.uk

Deadline for applications: Thursday 7 November
Salary: £18,000 - £20,000 depending on experience

We are committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcome applications from all sections of the community.
The Watermill is a registered charity no. 261430

