Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Animal Nursing Assistant Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Animal Nursing Assistant Required

THE VETERINARY HOSPITAL, HUNGERFORD

has a vacancy for an

Animal Nursing Assistant

The job requires you to work alongside the Veterinary Surgeons and Veterinary Nurses to help provide vital care for all our inpatients.
5 GCSE’s, grade A-C is required. 35 hour week, Monday to Friday.
The job requires hard work, cleaning and reliability. You need to be able to work as part of a friendly team, but also with the ability to work under own initiative. Good sense of humour.
CV’s to be in by Friday 18 November, 2019

please email covering letter and CV to
rowena.lawrence@hungerfordvets.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Who would you vote for in a December General Election?

Who would you vote for in a December General Election?

Market Street closed from today

Market Street closed from today

Developers angling for 225 homes in north Thatcham

Developers angling for 225 homes in north Thatcham

PAUL closes at Parkway

PAUL closes at Parkway

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33