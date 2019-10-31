Animal Nursing Assistant Required

THE VETERINARY HOSPITAL, HUNGERFORD

has a vacancy for an

Animal Nursing Assistant

The job requires you to work alongside the Veterinary Surgeons and Veterinary Nurses to help provide vital care for all our inpatients.

5 GCSE’s, grade A-C is required. 35 hour week, Monday to Friday.

The job requires hard work, cleaning and reliability. You need to be able to work as part of a friendly team, but also with the ability to work under own initiative. Good sense of humour.

CV’s to be in by Friday 18 November, 2019

please email covering letter and CV to

rowena.lawrence@hungerfordvets.co.uk