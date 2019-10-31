Mary Hare Secondary School is Recruiting!
Admissions Assistant
Marketing & Development Office
£17,364 pa + Benefits • Full Time, All-Year Round, Permanent, 35 hours per week
Site Maintenance Operative
Facilities & Estates Department
£20,344 pa + Benefits • Full Time, All-Year Round, Permanent, 37.5 hours per week
Housekeepers
Housekeeping Department
£14,078 pa + Benefits • Full Time, All Year Round, Permanent, 30 hours per week
£5,925 pa + Benefits • Part Time, Term Time, Permanent, 15 hours per week
To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs
and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.
Applications will be considered on receipt.
Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.
By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.
Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant
employment checks.
Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386
