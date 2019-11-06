Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Practice Nurse Required

BURDWOOD SURGERY
THATCHAM, BERKS, RG19 4YF
01635 868006

Practice Nurse
(Permanent and Temporary positions available)


We are looking for enthusiastic, experienced Practice Nurses to join our fantastic Treatment Room Team.
Our Ethos is teamwork, support and respect provided within a caring, nurturing environment, with high patient satisfaction and EMIS clinical system.
We are recruiting for both a permanent team member and are willing to be flexible for the right person. Until this post is filled we will be offering high rates of pay for those able to offer Bank Shifts.


If you are interested in either position, please send your CV with a covering letter to Kamal, Practice Manager, at kamalbahia@nhs.net

