2 Events • 1 Ticket • 4 Halls

Jewellery & Silversmithing Fair - www.desirefair.com

Craft & Design Fair - www.craftinfocus.com

Purchase direct from the very best makers in the UK

The Guildhall, Winchester

22 - 24 November

12 noon – 6pm Friday • 10am – 5pm Weekend • Admission £5

READER OFFER:

Free Entry for one adult

Please surrender this advert on arrival for free entry to these events.

Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer. NewburyNewsAdv 19