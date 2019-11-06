RAD Ballet Teacher Required

RAD Ballet Teacher

Term time only



As one of the leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools in the country, we pride ourselves on offering a supportive and caring environment for our girls.

We are looking for an experienced, qualified RAD-trained ballet teacher to assist with our popular ballet programme here at Downe House.

Hours will initially be three hours a week with the possibility to increase in the near future.

For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.



To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net where further details about this role and the School can be found.

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 21 November 2019



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ