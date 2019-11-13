Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Autism Practitioners Required

Competitive salary – recognised qualifications – rewarding careers – various shifts available

Prior’s Court is currently recruiting

Autism Practitioners

who can become key role models for young people with autism.

rom off-site trips out in the community, to reading a bed-time story or helping to teach daily living skills - no two days are ever the same for an Autism Practitioner.
We provide a comprehensive training package and industry-recognised qualifications, so whether you have a background in care work or no previous experience we can help you on your way.

Options include –

  • full time days
  • night shifts
  • term-time only education roles
  • new variable shift roles
  • Positive Behaviour Support Practitioner roles

Get a taster at our
Recruitment Information Morning
Saturday, 30 November, 10am to noon
Prior’s Court, Hermitage, Berkshire, RG19 3NU

Register to attend by emailing
recruitment@priorscourt.org.uk

or calling our recruitment team on 01635 245928.
Explore our current vacancies at priorscourt.org.uk

