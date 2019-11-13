Autism Practitioners Required

Competitive salary – recognised qualifications – rewarding careers – various shifts available

Prior’s Court is currently recruiting

Autism Practitioners

who can become key role models for young people with autism.

rom off-site trips out in the community, to reading a bed-time story or helping to teach daily living skills - no two days are ever the same for an Autism Practitioner.

We provide a comprehensive training package and industry-recognised qualifications, so whether you have a background in care work or no previous experience we can help you on your way.

Options include –

full time days

night shifts

term-time only education roles

new variable shift roles

Positive Behaviour Support Practitioner roles

Get a taster at our

Recruitment Information Morning

Saturday, 30 November, 10am to noon

Prior’s Court, Hermitage, Berkshire, RG19 3NU

Register to attend by emailing

recruitment@priorscourt.org.uk

or calling our recruitment team on 01635 245928.

Explore our current vacancies at priorscourt.org.uk