Autism Practitioners Required

Competitive salary – recognised qualifications – rewarding careers – various shifts available
Prior’s Court is currently recruiting
Autism Practitioners
who can become key role models for young people with autism.
rom off-site trips out in the community, to reading a bed-time story or helping to teach daily living skills - no two days are ever the same for an Autism Practitioner.
We provide a comprehensive training package and industry-recognised qualifications, so whether you have a background in care work or no previous experience we can help you on your way.
Options include –
Get a taster at our
Recruitment Information Morning
Saturday, 30 November, 10am to noon
Prior’s Court, Hermitage, Berkshire, RG19 3NU
Register to attend by emailing
recruitment@priorscourt.org.uk
or calling our recruitment team on 01635 245928.
Explore our current vacancies at priorscourt.org.uk
