Sports Coach Required

The Winchcombe School

Maple Crescent, Newbury, RG14 1LN

‘Achieve, Believe, Care’



Sports Coach

25 hrs/wk, TTO (5 hrs/days, 5 days/week)

Grade E7-12 (£11,149 -£12,309 actual)

We require an inspirational sports coach to further develop the pupils’ love of and participation in physical activity.

We can offer you:

• a chance to help all children build a further love of health and exercise

• a chance to work with and develop staff in PE who always want to improve

• a chance to further develop the PE curriculum based around the principles of high-quality PE

• outstanding grounds that are perfect for developing children’s physical health and love of fitness

Closing date and shortlisting: 20 November 2019 at 9 am

Interviews: Week commencing 25 November 2019

Start date: 4 January 2020 (or sooner if possible)



For an application pack or to arrange a visit please contact Hannah Smith on 01635 232780 or e-mail

office@winchcombe.w-berks.sch.uk

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS Enhanced Check along with other relevant employment checks