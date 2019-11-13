Sports Coach Required

Secretary (Rossdales Lambourn)
Wed, 13 Nov 2019
The Winchcombe School
Maple Crescent, Newbury, RG14 1LN
‘Achieve, Believe, Care’
Sports Coach
25 hrs/wk, TTO (5 hrs/days, 5 days/week)
Grade E7-12 (£11,149 -£12,309 actual)
We require an inspirational sports coach to further develop the pupils’ love of and participation in physical activity.
We can offer you:
• a chance to help all children build a further love of health and exercise
• a chance to work with and develop staff in PE who always want to improve
• a chance to further develop the PE curriculum based around the principles of high-quality PE
• outstanding grounds that are perfect for developing children’s physical health and love of fitness
Closing date and shortlisting: 20 November 2019 at 9 am
Interviews: Week commencing 25 November 2019
Start date: 4 January 2020 (or sooner if possible)
For an application pack or to arrange a visit please contact Hannah Smith on 01635 232780 or e-mail
office@winchcombe.w-berks.sch.uk
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS Enhanced Check along with other relevant employment checks
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News