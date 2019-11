Equine Veterinary Technician/Administrator (Lambourn)

Our expanding Lambourn Practice is seeking applicants who are competent horse handlers for veterinary inspection, lameness examinations and assisting with other procedures including mobile radiography.

Previous equine experience is essential, preferably within the bloodstock industry.

Visit www.rossdales.com/jobs

or contact

Sarah Turner on 01638 577754 or

email

sarah.turner@rossdales.com

for more information.