Secretary (Rossdales Lambourn)
Wed, 13 Nov 2019
Secretary
(Rossdales Lambourn)
This is a new role to support our expanding Lambourn practice. Previous secretarial experience, excellent client management and IT skills, and knowledge of practice management systems are essential.
The role will suit a reliable, organised and highly motivated individual with outstanding attention to detail, who is looking for a rewarding and challenging position within the equine veterinary industry. Experience of working within the equine industry desirable.
Visit www.rossdales.com/jobs
for more information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News