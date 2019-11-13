Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Secretary (Rossdales Lambourn)

Secretary (Rossdales Lambourn)

This is a new role to support our expanding Lambourn practice. Previous secretarial experience, excellent client management and IT skills, and knowledge of practice management systems are essential.
The role will suit a reliable, organised and highly motivated individual with outstanding attention to detail, who is looking for a rewarding and challenging position within the equine veterinary industry. Experience of working within the equine industry desirable.

Visit www.rossdales.com/jobs

for more information.

