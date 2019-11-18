Teacher of English Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Bradfield College enjoys a well-established reputation for being one of the UK’s leading co-educational, independent schools through its provision of academic excellence and a well-rounded education.

Teacher of English

Part time • Fixed term contract • Required for January 2020

Applications are sought from experienced practitioners to teach in the College’s largest academic department. Two terms’ part time cover is required with the exact schedule of teaching to be confirmed with the successful candidate.
There also may be an opportunity to engage in the College’s extensive co-curricular and enrichment programmes.

Further details and an Application Form can be obtained from our website
www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk/vacancies

or email recruitment@bradfieldcollege.org.uk


or contact the Human Resources Department on Tel: 0118 964 4546.


Candidates should submit a CV and letter outlining their suitability for the post, together with an Application Form, to the Deputy Head (Academic), Neil Burch, Bradfield College, Bradfield, Berkshire RG7 6AU.
Closing date: Midday, Wednesday 27 November 2019
Interviews: w/c 2 December 2019

Bradfield College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening as part of their application. This includes submitting an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate prior to employment, registration of the DBS Update Service and checks with past employers.

