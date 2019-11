Pelican Christmas Fair

Monday 2nd December 9.30am - 5.00pm

The Vineyard, Newbury, RG20 8JU

Wide selection of stalls in a 5 star venue

Unique and affordable gifts and luxurious goodies

Complimentary tea and coffee

Entrance: £5 per person on the day

For more information please visit: www.pelicancancer.org/events

Pelican Cancer Foundation

We work to fight below the belt cancers through clinical research and education.