Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Whitelands Park Primary School require
LSA Level 2+

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Whitelands Park Primary School requireLSA Level 2+

Whitelands Park Primary School require

LSA Level 2+

required from January 2020

We are seeking to appoint a highly motivated, enthusiastic and caring LSA to join our friendly team of staff.
We want you to help us to continue to build on our current successes.

Full advert can be found on our website:
www.whitelandsparkprimary.co.uk

or call 01635 862517

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man jailed for punching dog in the face

Newbury man jailed for punching dog in the face

CCTV images released after fraud in Newbury bank

CCTV images released after fraud in Newbury bank

Thatcham man jailed for vigilante attack

Court

Man found dead in Northcroft Park 'took own life'

Man found dead in Northcroft Park 'took own life

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33