Wed, 20 Nov 2019
Whitelands Park Primary School require
LSA Level 2+
required from January 2020
We are seeking to appoint a highly motivated, enthusiastic and caring LSA to join our friendly team of staff.
We want you to help us to continue to build on our current successes.
Full advert can be found on our website:
www.whitelandsparkprimary.co.uk
or call 01635 862517
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
