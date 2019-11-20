Whitelands Park Primary School require

LSA Level 2+

required from January 2020

We are seeking to appoint a highly motivated, enthusiastic and caring LSA to join our friendly team of staff.

We want you to help us to continue to build on our current successes.

Full advert can be found on our website:

www.whitelandsparkprimary.co.uk

or call 01635 862517

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.