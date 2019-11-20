Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

IT Technical Services Technician Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

IT Technical Services Technician Required

IT Technical Services Technician

The Downs School, West Berkshire

Closing Date: 8 December 2019

Proposed Start Date: ASAP

Salary:
Band E7 – F19 £19,554 - £24,799, Full-time Salary
Contract type:
Full-time, 37 Hours per week

For more information please contact Nicky Kenyon,
nkenyon@thedownsschool.org or 01635 270000.

The Downs School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check though the DBS and provide evidence that they have a right to work in the UK.

www.thedownsschool.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man jailed for punching dog in the face

Newbury man jailed for punching dog in the face

CCTV images released after fraud in Newbury bank

CCTV images released after fraud in Newbury bank

Thatcham man jailed for vigilante attack

Court

Man found dead in Northcroft Park 'took own life'

Man found dead in Northcroft Park 'took own life

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33