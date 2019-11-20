TEACHING ASSISTANT REQUIRED

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have the following permanent vacancy to start on

9 December 2019 or as soon as possible after:



• TEACHING ASSISTANT – part-time (30 hrs 30 mins pw)

Mon-Thurs 8.40-3.20 & Fri 8.40-3.00, term-time only. Consideration will be given to a different number of hours or working pattern within the above, to suit the school and individual hours.

For full details and to apply please visit:

www.stbarts.co.uk



Closing date: Wednesday 27 November 2019

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk