TEACHING ASSISTANT REQUIRED

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have the following permanent vacancy to start on
9 December 2019 or as soon as possible after:


TEACHING ASSISTANT – part-time (30 hrs 30 mins pw)
Mon-Thurs 8.40-3.20 & Fri 8.40-3.00, term-time only. Consideration will be given to a different number of hours or working pattern within the above, to suit the school and individual hours.

For full details and to apply please visit:
www.stbarts.co.uk


Closing date: Wednesday 27 November 2019
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

