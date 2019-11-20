DISCOVER A CAREER IN TEACHING WITH THE TRINITY PARTNERSHIP

Primary and Secondary Teacher Training

Opportunities in West Berkshire

Are you interested in a career in teaching?

Come to our Teacher Information Evening on Thursday 5th December 2019

to find out more. This evening is for anyone who is considering training to teach including teaching assistants, career changers, teachers trained overseas and those graduating in Summer 2019.

The Trinity Partnership offers exceptional teacher training opportunities in Primary and Secondary school teaching, in

collaboration with the University of Reading, who were ranked eighth for education in The Guardian Good University

Guide in 2019.

All courses will lead to Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) and applicants can also opt to complete the PGCE course, which

leads to 60 Masters credits. You may also be eligible for a salaried place or a bursary (of up to £30k).

If you are interested in finding out more about a career in teaching, come along to our Teacher Information Evening; an

informal opportunity to find out more about a career in education. You will also meet our current School Direct trainees

and newly qualified teachers, who will be on hand to offer guidance about the application process as well as talk about

their experiences of teacher training. Our specialist school mentors and University of Reading tutors will also be there

to answer any questions you might have. We also offer School Experience Days to give you the opportunity to explore

first-hand a career in teaching.

Whether you are a TA looking to move into teaching, a student who has just graduated, or someone who is looking for

a new pathway, we look forward to welcoming you on the first step towards a rich and rewarding career in teaching.



We have the following programmes available:

• Biology • Chemistry • Computing • Drama • English • Geography • History • Mathematics • Modern Foreign Languages • Physical Education • Physics • Primary • Religious Studies

Thursday 5th December 2019 - 6pm - 8pm

Trinity School Library, Love Lane, Newbury Berkshire RG14 2DU

For further details and to register your interest please contact Hannah Shayler

on 01635 510500 or email traintoteach@trinity.newburyacademytrust.org



Visit our website: www.trinitynewbury.org

• Follow us on Twitter: @TeachTrinity

“I enjoy training to teach at Trinity because I feel like I am a valued member of the department, and feel that my teaching really benefits from the balance of in classroom practical training teamed with studying at University. It is an allencompassing approach to Teacher Training.” - MFL Trainee Teacher

“I enjoyed my teacher training year at Trinity School; the high and continued level of support from both the department and the wider school really helped to build my confidence in my own abilities as a new teacher.” - Science NQT