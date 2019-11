TIGERS DAY NURSERY

NURSERY CHEF /ASSISTANT



Monday to Friday 7.30 am to 1.30 pm

Level 3 food hygiene and knowledge of managing allergies.

Great perks including good salary, bonus’, uniform, pension, paid overtime etc

For more information and an application form contact jane@tigersdaynurseries.co.uk



*Successful candidates will be subject to suitability and disclosure checks