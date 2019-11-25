Senior Examinations Officer Required

M A R L B O R O U G H C O L L E G E

HMC Co-educational Boarding and Day for pupils aged 13 – 18

Senior Examinations Officer

Applications are invited for the above post commencing January 2020

Founded in 1843, Marlborough College is the largest co-educational full boarding school in the UK, with c.1000 pupils aged 13-18 years. The College is widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading boarding schools with excellent exam results.

Reporting to the Deputy Head (Academic), this is a pivotal and busy role within the College.

You will have exemplary organisational and interpersonal skills, immense patience and understanding to deal with the unexpected, with the ability to lead and motivate a small team of permanent and temporary staff.



Full details, including a job description and an application form may be obtained from our website:

www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies, by phoning: 01672 892239, or by emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org



Closing date for applications is 12 noon on Wednesday 4 December, 2019

Interviews will take place week commencing Monday 16 December, 2019.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.