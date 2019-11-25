Christmas Market

Sunday 1st December 2019

2:00 - 4:00pm, Arlington Arts RG14 3BQ

Free Entry

A fun for all the family Christmas Market with local stall holders selling crafts, gifts and treats. Games, raffle, tombola and prizes to win!

Refreshments, sweets, hot and cold snacks for sale.

Stall holders email k.gardner@maryhare.org.uk for a booking form; pitches from £10

Money raised at the event will support Coles Diner, Africa Trail Appeal & Happy Days voluntary club. Happy Days is a voluntary group that holds its meetings in Coles Diner at Mary Hare School. Happy Days is not a registered charity. Coles Diner is part of Mary Hare School registered charity 1048386. Mary Hare is a registered company 3085006

www.maryhare.org.uk/fundraising