Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!
Tue, 26 Nov 2019
Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ
www.maryhare.org.uk
Care Department
Bank Hours
Working evenings and weekends when required
Care Staff
Full-time, permanent • 37 weeks per year
Waking Night Staff
Required for Wednesday nights only
Vocational Department
Foundation Studies Student Support
Full-time, term time • 38.5 hours per week, 37 weeks per year
Land-Based Studies Student Support & Technician
29 hours per week to include holiday cover during weekends and school holidays • You will also be expected to help care for the animals on-site
To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.
Applications will be considered on receipt.
Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.
By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.
Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.
Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386
