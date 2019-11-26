Carer / Personal Assistant

Required to support a wonderful 17 year old girl who needs 24 hour help with all her daily needs. Key tasks include: developing communication skills, hands on theraputic exercises, specialist food preparation. Full training given and working as part of a committted team. Located in Upper Bucklebury.



For further information please contact Kathy on 07775 500165

or email kathymcquillen@hotmail.co.uk



One evening a week 19.00-23.00, Can be flexible.

Plus extra hours required to support holidays.