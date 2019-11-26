Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Carer / Personal Assistant Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Carer / Personal Assistant Required

Carer / Personal Assistant

Required to support a wonderful 17 year old girl who needs 24 hour help with all her daily needs. Key tasks include: developing communication skills, hands on theraputic exercises, specialist food preparation. Full training given and working as part of a committted team. Located in Upper Bucklebury.


For further information please contact Kathy on 07775 500165
or email kathymcquillen@hotmail.co.uk


One evening a week 19.00-23.00, Can be flexible.
Plus extra hours required to support holidays.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man seriously injured in collision between van and tractor

Man in life-threatening condition after A4 crash

Newbury man jailed for sexual offences against underage girl

Newbury man jailed for sexual offences

Arrest following Thatcham Co-op break-in

Arrest following Thatcham Co-Op break-in

Tenant's dispute over roof

Tenant's dispute over roof

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33