Christmas Wreath Workshop

at Chequers Hotel

December 3rd 6:30pm-8:30pm

Make your own Christmas Wreath at Chequers Hotel!

Hosted by the excellent Lulu of Lulu Flowers, you will create your own Christmas masterpiece to hang on your door. All materials are included, however if you have a specific decoration you wanted to incorporate you are welcome to take it along!

Prosecco, Mulled Wine, and all sorts of fabulous refreshments will be available at the bar to get you into the festive spirit. If you want to take it up a notch and have a bottle on ice waiting for your arrival please let the events team know when booking.

Please note there are only 15 spaces available for this event.

Tel: 01635 778168

www.facebook.com/events/412707069643324/