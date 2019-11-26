Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Driver / Yardsperson required

G A Butler & Sons Ltd are looking for a
Driver / Yardsperson
to join our busy team.
Duties to include deliveries, collections, vehicle washing, forklift operations and general labouring.
