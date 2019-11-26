Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Kitchen Assistant required

Douai Abbey Monastery & Guest House

Full-time
Douai Abbey, Upper Woolhampton, Reading RG7 5TQ
Please contact the Bursar: 0118 971 5319
bursar@douaiabbey.org.uk

