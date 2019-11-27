RETAIL & WAREHOUSE STAFF REQUIRED

The Clothing Warehouse

Hambridge Road, Newbury RG14 2QG

require

RETAIL & WAREHOUSE STAFF

The retail position is based on a 40 hour week including one weekend day. General shop work including ironing. The ideal candidate will have experience in sorting clothes and/or a good knowledge of clothing labels and current fashions.

The warehouse job is based on 40 hours per week,

Monday - Friday. Part time work may be considered.

Call 07798 678935 / 07876 360464