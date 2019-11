Newbury Chamber Choir

Stories of Christmas

Heinrich Schutz: The Christmas Story

Lambert: Brighter than the Sun

Conductor: Edward Lambert

St John’s Church, Newbury RG14 7PY

Sunday, 1 December 2019 at 5.00pm

Tickets £15, £13.50 in advance via website

School pupils free

from www.newburychamberchoir.org