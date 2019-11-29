Prior’s Court is currently recruiting
Fri, 29 Nov 2019
who can become key role models for young people with autism
From off-site trips out in the community, to reading a bed-time story or helping to teach daily living skills - no two days are ever the same for an Autism Practitioner.
We provide a comprehensive training package and industry-recognised qualifications, so whether you have a background in care work or no previous experience we can help you on your way.
Options include –
• full time days
• night shifts
• term-time only education roles
• new variable shift roles
• Positive Behaviour Support Practitioner roles
Explore our current vacancies and apply at priorscourt.org.uk or
contact recruitment@priorscourt.org.uk / 01635 245928 to find out more
Prior’s Court, Hermitage, Thatcham
RG18 9NU
