Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Prior’s Court is currently recruiting

Autism Practitioners

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Prior’s Court is currently recruiting

Prior’s Court is currently recruiting

Autism Practitioners

who can become key role models for young people with autism

From off-site trips out in the community, to reading a bed-time story or helping to teach daily living skills - no two days are ever the same for an Autism Practitioner.

We provide a comprehensive training package and industry-recognised qualifications, so whether you have a background in care work or no previous experience we can help you on your way.

Options include –

• full time days

• night shifts

• term-time only education roles

• new variable shift roles

• Positive Behaviour Support Practitioner roles

Explore our current vacancies and apply at priorscourt.org.uk or

contact recruitment@priorscourt.org.uk / 01635 245928 to find out more

Prior’s Court, Hermitage, Thatcham
RG18 9NU

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Arrest following Thatcham Co-op break-in

Arrest following Thatcham Co-Op break-in

Two lanes closed on M4

Two lanes closed on M4

EXCLUSIVE: 'Santa Claus' banned from standing as Newbury election candidate

EXCLUSIVE: 'Santa Claus' banned from standing as Newbury election candidate

Plan to replace historic Thatcham homes with flats rejected

Plan to replace historic Thatcham homes with flats rejected

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33