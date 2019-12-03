Deputy Nurse Manager - School Medical Centre

c. £34,000 term time only (15 weeks’ paid holiday)

As one of the leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools in the country, we pride ourselves on offering a supportive, creative and enriching environment for our girls.

Our on-site purpose-built Medical Centre operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and we are currently looking for a Deputy Manager to join our nursing team. To be successful, you will need to be an RGN, ideally with some experience of working with young people aged 11-18. You will be working full-time covering various shifts and will need to have a flexible approach to your working hours.



For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.

To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net where further details about this role and

the School can be found.

Closing date: Noon on Wednesday 18 December 2019

Interviews will take place in January 2020



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ