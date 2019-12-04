Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Vacancies at Park House School

Park House School
Andover Road Newbury RG14 6NQ
Tel: 01635 573911

Caretaker/Security Officer

Monday to Friday / 2.00 pm to 10.00pm / 1 in 3 weekends
We are looking for a team player to join our busy Premises Team in ensuring that the school is kept secure, well maintained and ready for events and functions as appropriate
Some flexibility in hours is required. Job share considered
£18,795 - £20,344

Minibus Driver

Good local knowledge and the ability to interact with students and parents
Monday to Friday - 7.00am to 8.30am and 3.25pm to 5.00pm
You must be over 25, clean driving license, 3 years of driving experience
£9.75 per hour

Closing date: 10 January 2020 • Interview Date: w/c 20 January 2020

For further information please contact: recruitment@parkhouseschool.org

This school is committed to safeguarding and promoti ng the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. An enhanced disclosure barring service check will be sought from successful candidates.

