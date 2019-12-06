Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Deputy Practice Manager, Newbury, Berkshire

Donnington Grove Veterinary Group

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Deputy Practice Manager, Newbury, Berkshire

Donnington Grove Veterinary Group

Deputy Practice Manager, Newbury, Berkshire

Due to the continued growth and success of Donnington Grove Veterinary Group, we are recruiting for a Deputy Practice Manager.

The primary role will be to support our busy Practice Manager and will assist in the day-to-day management and administration of our main hospital in Newbury and our two branches in Thatcham and Tadley. This is a full-time position working 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, and will suit someone who enjoys a varied busy role – no two days are ever the same!

The successful candidate will demonstrate a flexible attitude and approach and have the ability to multi task, having a desire to help and support the Practice at all times. Excellent communication and numerical skills are essential.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lynda Lewendon, HR Manager at lyndalewendon@donningtongrove.com.

Closing date: Monday, 16th December 2019

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury in top 30 happiest places to live

Newbury in top 30 happiest places to live

Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham

Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham

Vote for the best Christmas display in Thatcham

Vote for the best Christmas display in Thatcham

Tadley Lidl store moves step closer

Tadley Lidl store moves step closer

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33