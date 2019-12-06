Donnington Grove Veterinary Group

Deputy Practice Manager, Newbury, Berkshire

Due to the continued growth and success of Donnington Grove Veterinary Group, we are recruiting for a Deputy Practice Manager.

The primary role will be to support our busy Practice Manager and will assist in the day-to-day management and administration of our main hospital in Newbury and our two branches in Thatcham and Tadley. This is a full-time position working 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, and will suit someone who enjoys a varied busy role – no two days are ever the same!

The successful candidate will demonstrate a flexible attitude and approach and have the ability to multi task, having a desire to help and support the Practice at all times. Excellent communication and numerical skills are essential.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lynda Lewendon, HR Manager at lyndalewendon@donningtongrove.com.

Closing date: Monday, 16th December 2019