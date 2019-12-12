Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS MARKET
Saturday 14 December

Village Hall, Park Lane
Hamstead Marshall

Saturday 14 December

10 am – 2 pm

Free Entry

Local crafts, local food
free range meat & eggs,
coffee, apple juice, honey,
preserves & cheese; scarves,
bags, hand made beaded jewellery,
pottery, hand made cards.
Refreshments, cakes & savouries
& local artisan bread from
Hethertons. Charity tombola
& Christmas cards

Local Produce & Crafts

